Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 5,595 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.11% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,868,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

