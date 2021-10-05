Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 53.8% in September

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMII remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,199. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Inception Mining Company Profile
