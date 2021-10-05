Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 53.8% in September

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMII remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,199. Inception Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc is engaged in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Clavo Rico mine project. The company was founded on July 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

