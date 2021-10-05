IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

IKONICS stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 411.43 and a beta of 1.05. IKONICS has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at $1,807,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

