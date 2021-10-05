ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.70

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

