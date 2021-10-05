ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of ICL Group worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

