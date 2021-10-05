Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.22 ($14.37).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.