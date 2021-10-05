Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hunter Technology stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Hunter Technology has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

