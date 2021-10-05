Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hunter Technology stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Hunter Technology has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
