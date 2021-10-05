Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.21 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

