Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 42.3% in September

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 223,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,103. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

