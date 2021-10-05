Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 132.70 ($1.73), with a volume of 1079145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.30 ($1.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £681.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

About Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.