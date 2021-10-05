Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $12.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCXLF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$12.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.