Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $159.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $141.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 92.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

