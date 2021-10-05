Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 765,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 981,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

HRC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.25. The company had a trading volume of 974,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $82.95 and a 1 year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

