Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

