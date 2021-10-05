Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $10.02.

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

