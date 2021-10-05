Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $10.02.
In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.