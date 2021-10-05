Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

