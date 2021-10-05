Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,328. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

