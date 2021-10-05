Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,562,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,226,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

