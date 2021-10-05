Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $9,439,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of HLF opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

