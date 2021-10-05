Helen Gordon Acquires 102 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Helen Gordon purchased 88 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01).

Shares of LON GRI traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 301.20 ($3.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.27. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08.

Several analysts have commented on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

