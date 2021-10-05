Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 104.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.