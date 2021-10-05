Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,737 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 13,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $825.56 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $573.00 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $898.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

