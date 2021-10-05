Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093,646 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

