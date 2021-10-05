Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 136,159 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.