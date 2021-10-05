Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 186,200 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Olin worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3,006.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Olin by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

