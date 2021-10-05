Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $23.83 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259,146 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $23,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $125,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 354,256 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.