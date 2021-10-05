Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

