Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Coherent worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

COHR opened at $249.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

