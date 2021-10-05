Head-To-Head Comparison: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Terreno Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 17.68 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Terreno Realty $186.88 million 24.20 $79.79 million $1.44 44.54

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Terreno Realty 34.93% 4.29% 3.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Video River Networks and Terreno Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67

Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Video River Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

