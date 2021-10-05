Head-To-Head Comparison: SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) & Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.89 $13.92 million $1.27 12.31 Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SLR Senior Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

