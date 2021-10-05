Head to Head Comparison: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) vs. Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -31.60 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 36.75 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -0.94

Krystal Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Krystal Biotech and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.46%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.51%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.