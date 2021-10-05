HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.