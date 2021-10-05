Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Hays alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.