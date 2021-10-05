Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Short Interest Update

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,910,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,662,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,587,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,242,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,324,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

