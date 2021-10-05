Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

