Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.79

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

