H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oct 5th, 2021

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HEOFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 10,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

