H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HEOFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 10,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

