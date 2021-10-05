GWM Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

GWM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Root comprises about 0.4% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Root by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 209.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 87,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

