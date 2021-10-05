Group One Trading L.P. Decreases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Group One Trading L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.