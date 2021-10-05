Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,165.79

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,165.79 ($41.36) and last traded at GBX 3,159 ($41.27), with a volume of 369624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,873 ($37.54).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRG. Barclays boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,958.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,633.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

