Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

