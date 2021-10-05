Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 284 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of ManTech International worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.