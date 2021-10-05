Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.63. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

