Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NYSE CIT opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

