Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CIT Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIT Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NYSE CIT opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

