Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 65.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

