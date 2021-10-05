Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Forward Air by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

