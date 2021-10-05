Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.07 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.