Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Maximus by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

