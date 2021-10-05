Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

